BREAKING | Ontario is imposing new measures on restaurants, bars and night clubs

Ontario bars and restaurants will face new restrictions around the sale of alcohol and hours they are allowed to be open.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 the province is changing last call to 11:00 p.m. across the province.

It's also making all restaurants and bars close at midnight and strip clubs will no longer be allowed to open at all.

The new restrictions go into effect tonight at midnight.

In a release, the government says the new measures are meant to ensure the continued health and safety of all Ontarians.

There's nothing from the province on any additional compensation for the business owners who will be impacted by the move.