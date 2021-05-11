BREAKING | Ontario is pausing the use of AstraZeneca vaccine with risk of blood clot on rise

Ontario is pausing the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout because of rare blood clots.

A surprise 4 p.m. news conference was held today with Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams announcing the news saying there has been an increased incidence rate of a rare blood clotting syndrome.

That condition has been given the term Vaccine Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia or VIIT.

He says people who have already received AstraZeneca did the right thing to avoid illness.

Health officials say the risk in Ontario 1 in 60,000 risk of the blood clot, which is higher than previously thought.

They are now reviewing data on alternative for second doses.

In Canada, at least 12 cases have been confirmed out of more than two million doses given and three women have died.

Ontario says it has 49,280 doses of the shot remaining in the province out of over 707,000 received.