BREAKING | Ontario Provincial Police officer dead after shooting on Manitoulin Island
An Ontario Provincial Police officer has died after being shot in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island.
OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Const. Marc Hovingh had been a member of the service for 28 years.
The police union says Hovingh was shot and killed while conducting a wellness check.
It says he worked out of the Little Current detachment.
Premier Doug Ford has issued a statement offering his condolences.
Ford says another officer was also injured in the incident.
