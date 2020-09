Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19.

This is the first time the number has been over 300 since June 6th.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 78% of today's cases are from three regions, with 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel and 60 in Ottawa.

Elliott says 67% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

In the last day, the province processed 29,540 tests for the virus.