BREAKING | Ontario reports highest COVID-19 case count since mid-February

Ontario reporting almost 1300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the highest count since mid-February.

1,299 new infections were reported across the province along with 15 more deaths.

Across the GTA, Toronto reported 329 new cases, Peel Region reported 192 new cases and York Region reported 116 new cases, with each region posting increases from Saturday.

A stay-at-home order in Toronto and Peel will be lifted tomorrow as the two areas shift to the grey zone of the reopening framework.

Niagara's updated numbers will be released at noon. 34 new infections were reported Saturday.