BREAKING | Ontario reports more than 1900 COVID cases while 39 are confirmed in Niagara
For the second day in a row, Ontario has set a new record for the number of new COVID-19 infections reported.
1,924 new cases were reported Sunday, topping the record high 1,859 new cases confirmed Saturday.
With more than 59,000 tests completed over the past day, the province is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 3.9 per cent, up slightly from 3.7 last week.
Of the new cases reported today, 568 are in Toronto, 477 are in Peel Region, and 249 are in York Region.
15 more virus-related deaths were reported today, including eight residents of long-term care homes.
In Niagara, 39 new cases were reported Sunday, while 26 cases were confirmed on Saturday.
There are 234 active cases in the region, along with 13 outbreaks.
12 people are being treated for the virus in hospital locally.
