BREAKING | Ontario reports over 1000 cases of COVID-19 Sunday marking highest ever daily number

Ontario is reporting the highest number of cases since the pandemic started.

1,042 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Ontario Sunday with nearly 38,800 tests completed.

There are 309 new cases in Toronto, 289 in Peel, 117 in York Region, 80 in Ottawa and 52 in Durham.

There are 736 more resolved cases.

Niagara reported 13 new cases Saturday. Updated numbers will be posted at noon.