BREAKING | Ontario reports over 400 COVID cases for a second day in a row

For the second day in a row Ontario's COVID-19 numbers are over 400.

Ontario is reporting 407 cases Saturday, as nearly 39,000 tests were completed, a new provincial record.

There are 129 new cases in Toronto with 94 in Peel and 55 in Ottawa.

71% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

There’s a small increase in hospitalizations today as ICU admissions and the number of patients on ventilators remains stable.

On Friday, 401 cases were reported.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to provide an update on Ontario's fight against COVID at 11am. More details here.