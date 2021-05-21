BREAKING | Ontario residents 12+ can start booking COVID vaccine on Sunday May 23, 2021

Ontario residents 12+ can start booking their vaccine on Sunday.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021, youth aged 12 and over across Ontario will be eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre, as well as at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.

To book an appointment online, these individuals must already be 12 years old as of the date of their booking.

Individuals who are not 12 years old on Sunday, May 23, 2021 can book an appointment for a later date through the provincial call centre or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized by Health Canada for use in individuals aged 12 and over.