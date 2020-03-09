BREAKING | Ontario's public elementary teachers' will continue strikes after March break

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario announced its next phase of strike action this afternoon.

ETFO held a live news conference saying strike action will continue March 23rd, and the strike action will 'escalate.'

When pressed by what the 'escalation' means, the ETFO says it will not announce details, but at the minimum rotating strikes will resume.

Meantime, minutes before the start of that news conference, the government confirmed it is returning to the bargaining table with ETFO on Wednesday.

In previous talks earlier this year, ETFO said it was close to an agreement on several key issues, but that the government negotiators changed positions at the last minute.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce made concessions on two major issues last week, though largely affecting secondary teachers, and has said the ball is now in the unions' courts.

He offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year, instead of the government's original target of 28, and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses the Tories previously said would be mandatory.

