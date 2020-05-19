BREAKING | Ontario's schools will not reopen this school year

Ontario's schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

Premier Doug Ford announced this afternoon that after consulting with healthcare officials, it would not be safe to physically reopen schools in the province during the month of June.

All students who were on track to graduate from secondary school before the initial school closure order was made in March will be able to graduate, and all students will receive report cards.

"We cannot open schools at this time, I'm just not going to risk it."

He did however announce plans to expand and extend online learning.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced some summer school plans, which will be voluntary.

Lecce says when it comes to summer learning plans, there will be some in-school courses offered with safety protocols, but will also include a virtual element.

Credit recovery courses for high school students will also be offered, and grade 8 students will be allowed to start taking grade 9 courses.

"We know this is tough on your children" Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

Lecce says he will announce plans for students to return in September by the end of June.

Schools have been closed in Ontario since March 13.

He says licensed childcare centres and Early On Centres will remain closed during stage one, which we are in now.

Summer day camps will be allowed to reopen with strict health protocols, but overnight camps in Ontario will not be allowed to open.