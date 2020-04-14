BREAKING | Ontario schools will not reopen May 4th

Ontario students will not be returning to the classrooms on May 4th.

Premier Doug Ford confirmed the extended closures this afternoon during a press conference.

Ford says that doesn't mean the entire school year is cancelled.

Many parents are trying to help their children navigate online learning.

Both the Niagara Catholic and DSBN have been assisting parents by offering technology such as Chrome books for students to use at home.

Teachers are checking in with students online and assigning learn from home options.