BREAKING | Ontario sets new daily record with just under 4000 COVID cases reported Sunday

Ontario is reporting just under 4000 new COVID-19 cases today.

3,945 new infections have been reported across Ontario, with 62,300 tests completed.

Today's numbers mark a single day high with Ontario reported more than 3,400 infections on Saturday, and 4,249 cases on Friday, but more than 450 of those were from earlier in the month.

61 new deaths have also been reported as the province’s death toll approaches 5,000.

1,160 new cases were reported in Toronto, 641 in Peel, 357 in York Region, 223 in Windsor-Essex County and 220 in Waterloo.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon today.