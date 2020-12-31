BREAKING | Ontario surpasses 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,328 new cases of COVID-19.
2,213 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 56 more COVID-19 related deaths.
Right now in Ontario, 1,235 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 337 in ICU and 210 on ventilators.
To see the full data from the province, click here.
-
-
2020 News Year in ReviewChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Bonnie Heslop - CKTB News Director/Anchor regarding 2020 news year in review
-
Best Day EverChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Jessica Potts - Speaker/Author regarding her new book, Best Day Ever