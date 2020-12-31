iHeartRadio
BREAKING | Ontario surpasses 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

Ontario's Ministry of Health has confirmed 3,328 new cases of COVID-19.

2,213 more cases are considered resolved, and there have been 56 more COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now in Ontario, 1,235 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 337 in ICU and 210 on ventilators. 

