BREAKING | Ontario unveils broad outline for reopening economy in three stages

The Ford government has unveiled its plan to reopen Ontario's economy.

Premier Doug Ford announcing the three phase plan today in a live news conference.

The steps unveiled today do not contain much in the way of specifics or timelines.



Stage one in the framework published today could include opening select workplaces that can modify operations, such as providing curbside pickup or delivery; opening parks; allowing for more people at certain events such as funerals; and having hospitals resume some non-urgent surgeries.

Stage two could include opening more businesses, such as service, retail or office workplaces; opening more outdoor spaces; and allowing some larger public gatherings.

Stage three would include having all workplaces open and further relaxing rules on public gatherings, though large ones such as sports events and concerts would still be restricted.

The framework says each of the three stages will last about 2-4 weeks, though it does not provide any specific dates.

At the end of each period, the chief medical officer could advise staying in that stage longer, moving onto the next stage or reintroducing certain restrictions to prevent new outbreaks.