BREAKING | Ontario updates vaccination plan, it wants residents 60+ to get 1st shot by end of May

The Ontario government is giving us a better idea of when residents will get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ford government says that it expects to administer the first dose to all Ontarians over the age of 60 by the end of May, a full two months ahead of schedule.

Phase Two is scheduled to start in April and run until July targeting residents by age, health, employment and area.

During Phase Two, groups that will receive the vaccine include:

•Older adults between 60-79 years of age;

•Individuals with specific health conditions and some primary caregivers;

•People who live and work in congregate settings and some primary caregivers;

•People who live in hot spots with high rates of death, hospitalizations and transmission; and,

•Certain workers who cannot work from home.

The government says approximately 9 million Ontarians are expected to receive their first dose of an approved vaccine during this time.

13 public health units, including Niagara, Hamilton, Toronto, Windsor, York and Peel, will receive additional doses doses for hot spot neighbourhoods between April and June.

Click here to read more on phase two.

Seniors will continue to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines while those under 64 will start receiving the newly approved AstraZeneca vaccine as early as next week.

On Friday, Health Canada announced that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has received the green light for use across the country. This vaccine only requires one dose for full immunization.

Niagara Health announced today that it will start immunizing hospital patients aged 80+ soon.