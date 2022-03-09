BREAKING | Ontario will end mask mandates in 12 days, except for in hospitals, LTC homes, transit

Ontario's top doctor says the province will drop almost all mask mandates in just 12 days.

Ontario is removing mask mandates on March 21 in most settings, including schools, and is ending all remaining public health measures, directives and orders on April 27.

The province says improving health indicators, such as a stable COVID-19 test positivity rate and declining hospitalizations, as well as Ontario's high vaccination rates and the availability of antiviral treatments, allow for these steps.

The next step in Ontario's reopening will come on March 14, when mandatory vaccinate-or-test policies end for workers in schools, child-care settings, hospitals and long-term care.

Government officials say individual organizations will have the authority to keep their own requirements in place, and most hospitals have said they will continue their strict vaccine mandates.

One week later, masking requirements in most settings will be removed, including in schools and child-care settings, except for public transit, long-term care, retirement homes, other congregate settings, and health-care settings.

On April 27, all remaining mask rules will be lifted and remaining emergency orders and directives will be lifted or expire, except that officials say isolation requirements for those who've tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms are part of ongoing guidance.

But isolation guidelines are being changed today for close contacts of someone with COVID-19 or who is symptomatic. People will only need to isolate if their close contact is a household member and if they are an adult who has not received a booster dose or someone under 18 who has not received two doses.