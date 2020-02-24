BREAKING | OPP move in on Tyendinaga blockade

We are getting reports OPP officers are moving in on the rail blockade in Tyendinaga near Belleville.

Newstalk 1010 reports more than three dozen officers are on scene and a couple of protesters were tackled to the ground and handcuffed.

An ambulance has arrived on scene.

OPP and CN Rail officials told protesters they had until midnight to take down the blockade or face possible criminal charges.

That deadline came and went.

Hayley Cooper reports protesters set off fireworks at the stroke of midnight, blared Nirvana, and one vehicle 'came barrelling toward the media, horn honking.'

The barricades are a response to a move by the RCMP to clear protesters who'd been blocking access to a Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline worksite on Wet'suwet'en territory in BC.

More as this story develops.