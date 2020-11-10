BREAKING | Outbreak of COVID at floral company in Jordan Station

The Mayor of Lincoln has released a statement following a local outbreak of COVID-19.

Sandra Easton says that out of the 63 new cases reported in Niagara, 45 are from a workplace outbreak at a floral warehouse.

CKTB has confirmed the outbreak is at One Floral on Fourth Ave. in Jordan Station.

The town's CAO Michael Kirkopoulos has been in contact with the company and says they are taking the outbreak seriously and following all guidelines suggested by public health and the Ministry of Labour.

No employees have been hospitalized and most are not displaying symptoms.

Easton saying now more than ever it’s crucial that everyone takes the necessary precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus so that workplaces, schools and businesses can remain open.

