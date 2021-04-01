BREAKING | Over 100 new COVID cases reported in Niagara today

The number of COVID cases being reported in Niagara today has surpassed the 100 mark.

104 new infections have been reported in the region today, bringing the total of active cases to over 600.

It hasn't been that high since January 28th when 111 cases were reported.

306 variant cases have been detected in the region.

Nine people are being treated in hospital.

75,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.