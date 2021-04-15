BREAKING | Over 200 new cases of COVID in Niagara along with one new death
Over 200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today along with one new death.
222 infections were confirmed in the region within the last 24 hours.
It is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Jan. 11th when over 400 new cases were confirmed.
There are 1350 active cases in the region with 31 outbreaks.
Two more people have been hospitalized in Niagara with the virus. 52 patients are being treated in hospital for the virus, 12 are in the ICU.
120,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in Niagara so far.
-
