BREAKING | Over 200 new COVID cases and one death reported in Niagara

Niagara is reporting over 200 new COVID cases today and one new death.

208 infections have been reported, and our death toll now sits at 386.

There are over 2100 active cases in the region, and almost 1800 confirmed 'variant' cases.

71 people are being treated in Niagara's hospitals for the virus, 21 of those are in the ICU.

147,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.