BREAKING | Over 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Niagara

A milestone in Niagara, as over 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Residents 75+ are being immunized across the region.

Niagara's mass immunization clinic is on the move again.

Pubic Health is moving the COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Grimsby tomorrow, following three days at Welland's YMCA.

The clinic will operate at Grimsby's YMCA tomorrow and Sunday before moving to Fort Erie.

The Grimsby and Fort Erie clinic are fully booked, but there are some spots left at the Brock University clinic, and the Niagara-on-the-Lake one.

If you are 75+ you can book your appointment by calling the Ontario government's portal.

Niagara reported 61 new infections today, the highest daily number since Jan. 31st.