BREAKING | Phone number and website for Ontario's vaccine booking portal released

The information many have been waiting for is here, as Ontario releases details on its COVID-19 vaccine booking system.

The provincial booking system and customer service desk to support COVID-19 vaccination appointment bookings will be live on Monday, March 15 at 8:00 a.m.

It will be accepting appointment bookings at mass immunization clinics, starting with individuals aged 80 and older.

People born in 1941 or earlier, or an individual trusted to make an appointment on their behalf, can book their vaccine appointment at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

People will be asked for:

-Info from their green Ontario health card

-Birth date

-Postal code and email address and/or phone number.

At this time, vaccination appointments are only available for individuals turning 80 or older in 2021 as part of Phase One of Ontario's vaccine distribution plan.

Starting in April, the online booking tool and call centre will extend to additional age-based groups that are part of Phase Two.

The province is expecting a high volume of traffic to its online booking system, and is asking only those eligible to use the website and phone number.

If you don't have internet access, you can call the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488, open Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.