BREAKING | Plane lands on 407 in Markham
A plane has made an emergency landing on Highway 407 in Markham.
The propeller plane landed in the eastbound lanes of the 407 near Woodbine Avenue sometime before 11 a.m.
Highway 407 ETR says three lanes of the highway are blocked due to emergency crew response.
The plane took off from the Buttonville Airport, close to where it landed on the highway.
There are no reported injuries.
Emergency landing I guess, 407! pic.twitter.com/jzFT09FY04— Lee Smithson (@leesmithson) October 27, 2021