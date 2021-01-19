BREAKING | Police investigating after two people found dead in Fort Erie

Niagara Regional Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Fort Erie.

Officers received a 9-1-1 call at 4:15 a.m. today regarding a disturbance possibly involving a firearm at a home in the town.

Uniform officers attended a residence on the Niagara Parkway and located the bodies of two females.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit and the Forensic Services Unit have been called in to investigate further.

The Niagara River Parkway between Black Creek Road and Switch Road will be closed to vehicle traffic for most of the day.

There will be a police presence in the area throughout the day. Members of the public are asked to stay clear of the area.

The investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, ext. 1009134.