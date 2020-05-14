BREAKING | Premier announces much of Ontario's economy can reopen on Tuesday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced much of Ontario's economy can begin reopening on Tuesday (May 19th).

Businesses that can reopen include construction sites, retailers with street entrances (outside of malls), and pet groomers.

Physical distancing measures will still be required in all sectors, and retail shops will have to limit the number of customers they allow in at one time.

Some individual sports, such as cycling, golf ranges, horse riding, sport shooting clubs, rowing, gymnastics, and figure skating, will also be allowed to start up.

Marinas, golf courses, and pet boarding facilities can reopen on Saturday.

Ford also announced scheduled surgeries can resume.

However, Ford says businesses should only reopen if they're ready.

"We cannot let our guard down", says Ford.

See the full list of places that can reopen below.