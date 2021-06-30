UPDATE | Why Project Share in Niagara Falls is in lockdown today

Project Share in Niagara Falls will remain closed for the day after reports that an armed person was planning on showing up at the Stanley Ave. food bank.

The agency closed it doors out of an abundance of caution, and awaited for police at arrive shortly after 11 o'clock this morning.

Officers stationed themselves at the office, and searched several locations, but did not locate the person.

At 2:30 p.m. the person in question showed up, but left prior to police arrival.

There was no weapon seen and no criminal offence occurred at the time.

Officers continue to investigate the matter.

Project Share says they are closed for the rest of today, and tomorrow for Canada Day, but food and other services will resume on Fri July 2.

