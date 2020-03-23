BREAKING | Province ordering a mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses

The Ontario Government is ordering a mandatory closure of all non-essential businesses.

The Toronto Star reports only essential manufacturers and supply chain providers, as well as supermarkets, pharmacies, and takeout restaurants will be allowed to remain open.

CTV News says the Ontario Government has confirmed to them the LCBO, the Beer Store, and licensed cannabis retailers will remain open as well.

A full list of closures will be provided by the Ontario Government tomorrow.

At today's press conference, Ford says "this is not a time for half-measures. We must get ahead of this virus."

He also expressed his frustration with snowbirds returning home who aren't immediately self-isolating.

"I'm sorry but the rules in Florida are not the rules here", he said.

This order goes into effect Tuesday at 11:59 pm.