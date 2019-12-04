BREAKING | Public high school teachers will go ahead with planned one day strike today
There will be no classes today for students with public high schools in the province, including Niagara.
As well, students with both the French Public and Catholic Boards, in both elementary and secondary, will get the day off as well.
Support staff with the French boards are members of the same union as public high school teachers.
The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation says today's one day strike will go ahead as planned after talks with the province broke off.
In a statement the OSSTF says “After four consecutive days at the bargaining table, during which the government advanced not one proposal addressing major issues that affect the quality of education in Ontario, teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation began a one day, province-wide walkout at one minute after midnight this morning."
