BREAKING | Second outbreak of COVID declared at St. Catharines hospital

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the inpatient Unit 4A at the St. Catharines hospital.

Niagara Health says one of the staff members has tested positive for the virus.

The outbreak, which is on the unit that is dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients, was declared because officials determined the case was healthcare-associated.

The staff member is at home and self-isolating.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our patients, staff and physicians,” says Derek McNally, Vice President Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive. “The unit in question will continue to admit patients with COVID-19 and has a number of enhanced safety measures already in place. Niagara Health will follow up with staff and physicians who may have had direct contact with the healthcare worker as a precaution.”

On Saturday, April 11, Niagara Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 on inpatient Unit 3A at the St. Catharines Site after a healthcare worker tested positive for the virus.

Safety measures in place on that unit include temporarily closing the unit in question to all admissions and transfers.