BREAKING | Short-term cottage rentals in Ontario allowed as of tomorrow

You will be able to keep that cottage rental this summer after all in Ontario.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development announced on Twitter that short term rentals including lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condominiums and B&Bs will be allowed to resume operations in Ontario starting June 5 at 12:01 a.m.

Mayor of Fort Erie Wayne Redekop joined CKTB to comment on the announcement saying that he has not seen anything official from the government.

He says as a lawyer he would like to see some official paperwork on the move.

Fort Erie has a large rental and cottage industry given its location on Lake Erie.

Minister of Environment , Conservation and Parks Jeff Yurek joined CKTB saying the official word will be coming soon.