BREAKING | St. Catharines senior has wandered from home in Merritton area in bitter cold weather
Niagara Regional Police are asking for your help finding a missing St. Catharines senior.
69 year old Mary Renee has wandered from her home in the area of Willow Street and Hazel Street in the Merritton Area.
Police are asking you to be on the look out for her.
Temperatures are bitterly cold this afternoon. It currently feels like -15.
-
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Robert Whitley - Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University and Principal Investigator of the Social Psychiatry Research and Interest Group at the Douglas Hospital Research Centre and Bell Let's Talk Day Spokesperson regarding Bell Let's Talk Day
-
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues
-
Bell Let's Talk DayMatt Holmes Speaks with Madhav Khurana - Volunteer Niagara Public Health regarding Bell Let's Talk Day