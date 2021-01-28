iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

BREAKING | St. Catharines senior has wandered from home in Merritton area in bitter cold weather

missing jan

Niagara Regional Police are asking for your help finding a missing St. Catharines senior.

69 year old Mary Renee has wandered from her home in the area of Willow Street and Hazel Street in the Merritton Area.

Police are asking you to be on the look out for her.

Temperatures are bitterly cold this afternoon. It currently feels like -15.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Bell Let's Talk Day

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Robert Whitley - Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at McGill University and Principal Investigator of the Social Psychiatry Research and Interest Group at the Douglas Hospital Research Centre and Bell Let's Talk Day Spokesperson regarding Bell Let's Talk Day 
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Weekly Women Health Show

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues 
  • image.jpg?t=1575481424&size=Large

    Bell Let's Talk Day

    Matt Holmes Speaks with Madhav Khurana - Volunteer Niagara Public Health regarding Bell Let's Talk Day 