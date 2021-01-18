BREAKING | Staff at Niagara Health, including doctors, will not receive COVID vaccine right away

Niagara now has a new vaccination plan to deal with shortages of the Pfizer doses.

The province has told Niagara Health that, effective immediately, all first doses of vaccine are to be used to vaccinate residents, staff and essential caregivers in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, with a goal of having that complete by Feb. 15th.

As a result, there will be a pause in vaccinating Niagara Health’s staff and physicians.

Niagara’s weekly shipment of Pfizer was delivered today as planned, but the anticipated shipment for the week of January 25 will no longer occur.

Based on the provincial supply schedule, Niagara’s Pfizer supply will continue for the weeks of Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.

Further supply allotments are expected to continue on a weekly basis and will be confirmed by the provincial government.

There is no plan for Niagara to receive Moderna vaccine.

The provincial government is adjusting direction on second doses to maximize the number of people benefiting from a first dose.

Long-term care and high risk retirement home residents, staff and essential caregivers will receive their second dose 21 to 27 days after their first dose.

All other recipients of the Pfizer vaccine, including hospital staff and physicians, must receive their second dose after 21 days and before 42 days.

“It is frustrating that vaccines to Niagara are being reduced again, when we have only just started vaccinating,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner of Public Health for the Niagara Region. “We are directing what vaccine we still do have to where it will save the most lives: long-term care and retirement home residents."