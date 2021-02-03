BREAKING | Students in Niagara will go back to school Feb. 8th

Students in Niagara will go back to school on Feb 8th.

Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce says high school and elementary students in Niagara will return to the classroom on Monday, along with most others in the province.

Students in Toronto, Peel and York will return to school in-person Feb. 16th.

Today, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the dates for the return of in-person learning in all remaining Ontario public health units (PHUs). Elementary and secondary schools in the Niagara Region Public Health will return to in-person learning on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Niagara reported 50 new cases of COVID today, and 30 yesterday, marking a significant drop in new local cases.

When students return to school there are new safety measures in place, including children in grades 1-3 wearing masks, and mask use outdoors when distancing can't be maintained. Here is the full list of measures being put in place: