BREAKING | Students in Niagara will go back to school Feb. 8th
Students in Niagara will go back to school on Feb 8th.
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce says high school and elementary students in Niagara will return to the classroom on Monday, along with most others in the province.
Students in Toronto, Peel and York will return to school in-person Feb. 16th.
Today, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the dates for the return of in-person learning in all remaining Ontario public health units (PHUs). Elementary and secondary schools in the Niagara Region Public Health will return to in-person learning on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Niagara reported 50 new cases of COVID today, and 30 yesterday, marking a significant drop in new local cases.
When students return to school there are new safety measures in place, including children in grades 1-3 wearing masks, and mask use outdoors when distancing can't be maintained. Here is the full list of measures being put in place:
- Provincewide access, in consultation with the local PHU, to targeted asymptomatic testing for students and staff;
- Mandatory masking requirement for students in Grades 1-3, and masking requirement for Grades 1-12 outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained;
- Providing 3.5 million high quality cloth masks to schools as back-up supply for Grade 1-12 students;
- Enhanced screening for secondary students and staff;
- Guidance discouraging students from congregating before and after school; and,
- Temporary certification of eligible teacher candidates who are set to graduate in 2021 to stabilize staffing levels, following high levels of absenteeism.
-
Deal To Make Covid-19 Vaccine In MontrealPrime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising made-in-Canada vaccines by the end of the summer. Precision Nanosystem and Novavax are on track to produce vaccines in Canada. Tim talks to St. Catharines Liberal MP Chris Bittle.
-
view from the drive thru - we are stressedview from the drive thru - we are stressed
-
Ontario Launches Digital ID ConsultationsGovernment of Ontario want your opinion on digital ID (digital identity) – a new, electronic government-issued ID that lets people and businesses prove who they are online. You can also use digital ID in person through a secure digital wallet on your mobile device. The surveys are open until 11:59 p.m. February 26, 2021. https://www.ontario.ca/page/help-us-shape-ontarios-digital-future Tim talks to Parliamentary Assistant to the President of the Treasury Board Michael Parsa.