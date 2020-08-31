BREAKING | Teacher unions to file labour board complaint over school reopening plan
Ontario's four major teachers' unions say they will file complaints with the province's labour board alleging the government's school reopening plan violates its own workplace safety laws.
The unions _ which represent 190,000 teachers and education workers _ say the Ontario government has failed to address their concerns following a meeting last week.
They had asked the Ministry of Labour to issue a series of workplace orders to set safety standards in schools.
Those standards include lowering class size, establishing maximum cohorts of 50 students, and setting busing standards which take precautions against COVID-19.
The unions also say the ministry should follow ventilation requirements already deemed safe for the province's courthouses.
