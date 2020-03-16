BREAKING | Third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public health is investigating a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region.

Officials say the latest confirmed case involves a 47 year old man with a recently travel history involving Europe.

Officials say they man is at home in self isolation and only interacted with his family during the time he may have been contagious.

In this morning's update, Ontario health officials also confirmed four new cases of the virus are being investigated in Hamilton.

Ontario is now dealing with 177 cases.