BREAKING | Third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public health is investigating a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region.
Officials say the latest confirmed case involves a 47 year old man with a recently travel history involving Europe.
Officials say they man is at home in self isolation and only interacted with his family during the time he may have been contagious.
In this morning's update, Ontario health officials also confirmed four new cases of the virus are being investigated in Hamilton.
Ontario is now dealing with 177 cases.
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health