BREAKING | Thousands of Trump supporters have pushed past barricades, some now in Congress
A shocking scene is playing out in Washington D.C as thousands of Pro-Trump supporters cause chaos on Capitol Hill.
Americans loyal to current President Donald Trump have been fighting with police as they stormed the U.S. Capitol building.
Some protesters have breached the building and Senators have been told to shelter-in-place.
Why today?
Electoral College votes certifying president-elect, Democrat Joe Biden's win were being tallied.
One report says there are armed standoffs inside the Capitol.
(CTV News)
Earlier Trump appeared at a rally nearby and egged on the protesters to march to the Capitol and pressure is mounting now for Trump to condemn the violence.
The Mayor of D.C. has called for a 6 pm curfew and police reinforcements are moving in.
-
Niagara's Medical Officer of Health reacts to vaccine newsEarly today it was announced that Niagara would be getting some doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Tom McConnell spoke with Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji about the announcement.
-
Self Care Series with Laura HughesTom McConnell spoke with self care expert Laura Hughes for the inaugural self care segment.
-
Elections in the USMatt spoke with Renan Levine, Professor in the Department of Political Science University of Toronto Scarborough, about the elections in Pennsylvania and Georgia.