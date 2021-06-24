BREAKING | Three arrested after over $2M was allegedly stolen from District School Board of Niagara

Two former DSBN employees are facing fraud charges after over $2M was allegedly stolen from the school board.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Central Fraud Unit has concluded an 8-month long investigation into financial activities at the District School Board of Niagara, related to false invoicing, diverted revenue and other related events.

The fraud is believed to have taken place between 2003 and 2019 resulting in a total loss to the DSBN of over $2.1 million dollars.

Former DSBN Chief Information Officer 62 year old Dino Miele of Niagara-on- the-Lake is charged with fraud over $5000, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

Miele's wife, 60 yr old Peggy Miele of Niagara on the Lake, is also charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 .

Former DSBN Information Technology employee 58 yr old Alex Hagopian of St. Catharines is charged with Fraud Over $5000, Conspiracy to Commit an Indictable Offence, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.

The three accused were taken into custody today, and released to attend a court date in the future.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Central Fraud Unit at 905-688-4111.