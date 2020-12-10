BREAKING | Toronto and Ottawa will get first shipments of COVID vaccine

We now know where Ontario's first COVID vaccines will be given.

The provincial government has announced the first two sites that will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines — University Health Network in Toronto and The Ottawa Hospital.

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford says Ontario has confirmed that all necessary security measures are in place and are expecting a "very small" number of doses to arrive in the coming days.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 15, the first doses will be administered at UHN and The Ottawa Hospital to healthcare workers who are providing care in long-term care homes and other high-risk settings.

Additional details are expected tomorrow, following today's meeting of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force.