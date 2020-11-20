BREAKING | Toronto and Peel move into 'lockdown' while Niagara remains in 'Orange'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced sweeping restrictions for Toronto and Peel as they enter the 'Grey-Lockdown' zone as of Monday.

That means no indoor private gatherings are allowed, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Non-essential stores can only offer curbside pickup, and restaurants must close to in-person dining and only offer take-out.

Religious services in Toronto and Peel will be restricted to 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.

Gyms, casinos, malls, and movie theatres must close.

Schools and childcare services will remain open.

Ford also announced that he is doubling financial relief for businesses in lockdowns to deal with fixed costs.

Here in Niagara, we remain in the 'Orange-Restrict' level of the government's framework.

Restaurants, bars and gyms are allowed to remain open in the 'Orange' category, with limits of 50 people inside those establishments.

Durham and Waterloo will be moving into 'Red-Control' zones.

