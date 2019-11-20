BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs fire Mike Babcock
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Mike Babcock replaced him with Sheldon Keefe.
Babcock had a record of 9-10-4 in 2019-20 for the struggling Leafs, who are 0-5-1 in their last six games, including five straight losses in regulation.
Hired as part of Toronto's massive rebuild in the spring of 2015, the 56-year-old Babcock went 173-133-45 in his four-plus seasons with Toronto.
After signing the richest coaching contract in NHL history at US$50 million over eight years, Babcock got Toronto to the playoffs the last three straight seasons, but was unable to advance beyond the first round.
The 39-year-old Keefe, who has a long history with Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, was in his fifth season as head coach of the American Hockey league's Toronto Marlies.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.