BREAKING | Tough new restrictions in Ontario target outdoor activities and interprovincial travel

Premier Doug Ford has announced new measures to try to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Ford says the province is losing the battle in the pandemic as new variants spread like wildfire so drastic measures are needed.

Ford has extended an emergency stay-at-home order and state of emergency for a total of 6 weeks.

Outdoor gatherings can now only be with household members, and non-essential construction will be shut down.

There will be new restrictions on outdoor recreational activities like golf, playgrounds, tennis, outdoor soccer, and camping.

There will be restrictions on province-to-province travel, and limiting air travel into Ontario.

Essential businesses will be forced to limit capacity to 25%.

Church services will be capped to 10 people.

Ontario will also be stepping up enforcement of the stay-at-home order.