BREAKING | Tough new restrictions in Ontario target outdoor activities and interprovincial travel
Premier Doug Ford has announced new measures to try to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Ontario.
Ford says the province is losing the battle in the pandemic as new variants spread like wildfire so drastic measures are needed.
Ford has extended an emergency stay-at-home order and state of emergency for a total of 6 weeks.
Outdoor gatherings can now only be with household members, and non-essential construction will be shut down.
There will be new restrictions on outdoor recreational activities like golf, playgrounds, tennis, outdoor soccer, and camping.
There will be restrictions on province-to-province travel, and limiting air travel into Ontario.
Essential businesses will be forced to limit capacity to 25%.
Church services will be capped to 10 people.
Ontario will also be stepping up enforcement of the stay-at-home order.
“As you would have seen in today’s modelling, if Ontario had the supply to ramp up to at least 300,000 vaccinations a day, it would have a significant impact on our ability to get a handle on this third wave.
Unfortunately, we know in the short term we are not expecting to get the supply we require to do so. That’s why, today, Premier Ford will unveil additional restrictions to help reduce mobility and slow the spread of COVID-19.
We see this modelling as a reminder of just how important vaccines are in this fight. If there is anything the federal government can do to help us get more supply sooner, now is the time to do it.” Doug Ford
