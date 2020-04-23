BREAKING | Town of Pelham addresses concerns over claims Councillor has COVID-19

Pelham is now speaking out following an explosive online article that claimed a councillor who displayed COVID symptoms atteneded a council meeting and continued to work at the Sobeys in the town.

The town issuing a statement saying it is aware of the recent article and the claims regarding Councillor Ron Kore’s positive test result.

The town also mentions an opened Niagara Regional Police investigation as a reason for not being able to provide comment.

Councillor Kore attended the same council meeting as late Councillor Michael Ciolfi at the end of March.

51 year old Ciolfi died April 13th after becoming sick, and it's believed he tested positive for COVID-19, but a cause of death has not been released.

Sobeys confirmed a franchise employee tested positive at the Fonthill location, and was last in the store April 14th.

CKTB reached out to Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin, who declined to comment.

CKTB has also reached out to Councillor Ron Kore, and has not heard back.

Pelham Councillor Marianne Stewart, who attended the same meeting as Ciolfi and Kore, also declined to comment.

Statement from the Town of Pelham: