BREAKING | Trump confirms US-Canada border closing to non-essential travel

US President Donald Trump has confirmed the US-Canada border will be closed to non-essential travel.

Trump made the announcement via Twitter moments ago saying it was a mutual decision.

He also confirms trade will not be affected.

More details are expected soon. 

No word on when the closure will begin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to speak at 10:30 a.m. this morning.
 

