BREAKING | Trump confirms US-Canada border closing to non-essential travel
US President Donald Trump has confirmed the US-Canada border will be closed to non-essential travel.
Trump made the announcement via Twitter moments ago saying it was a mutual decision.
He also confirms trade will not be affected.
More details are expected soon.
No word on when the closure will begin.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slated to speak at 10:30 a.m. this morning.
We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2020
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.