BREAKING | Two new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Ontario Public Health has announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, bringing our total number of cases to 10.
The first new case is a woman in her 40s who took a Carribean Cruise.
The second is a man in his 20s who travelled to Costa Rica, Spain, and the US.
Both people are self-isolating.
As both of these cases are travel-related, Niagara has no confirmed cases of community spread at this time.
-
5PM MAR 26TH
Johnathan Younker
-
4PM MAR 26TH
Catherine Habermebl Acting Commissioner, Public Works at Niagara Region
-
3PM MAR 26TH
