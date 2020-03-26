BREAKING | Two new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Ontario Public Health has announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, bringing our total number of cases to 10.

The first new case is a woman in her 40s who took a Carribean Cruise.



The second is a man in his 20s who travelled to Costa Rica, Spain, and the US.

Both people are self-isolating.

As both of these cases are travel-related, Niagara has no confirmed cases of community spread at this time.