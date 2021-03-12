iHeartRadio
11°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

BREAKING | Two new COVID deaths in Niagara, and total of variant cases over 100 Friday

niagara gen escarp

Two new COVID-related deaths have been reported in Niagara today.

Yesterday, two deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 373.

28 new COVID infections were reported today, and over 100 variant cases have been identified locally.

Three new outbreaks were declared today, for a total of 28 across the region.

Over 36,200 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

Latest Audio