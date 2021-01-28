Two salons in St. Catharines have been ordered to close for not following COVID-19 rules.

By-law officers from Niagara Public Health and the City of St. Catharines visited Chrome Artistic Barbering on Lake Street and Evolution Salon and Spa on Geneva Street.

Both salons were issued Provincial Offence summons and tickets. Both were ordered to close.

Regional officials say staff will continue to visit the salons regularly and will use 'escalated means of enforcement' if necessary to ensure continued compliance.

Chrome Artistic Barber started cutting hair again after they revamped the salon to become a production and film studio.

Owner Alicia Hirter set up cameras, lights and microphones in her shop and said people who come in for haircuts are now auditioning for a part in a future TV show or podcast.

Under Ontario's provincial lockdown laws, which came into effect on Dec. 26, film and television productions are allowed to continue operating.

The owner of Chrome livestreamed the encounter with bylaw officers this afternoon, claiming she is operating a 'performance studio.'

In the video, the officer issues a fine under section 10(1) of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Section 10.1 says:

10 (1) Every person who fails to comply with subsection 9.1 (2) or (3) or with a continued section 7.0.2 order or who interferes with or obstructs any person in the exercise of a power or the performance of a duty conferred by such an order is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction, (a) in the case of an individual, subject to clause (b), to a fine of not more than $100,000 and for a term of imprisonment of not more than one year; (b) in the case of an individual who is a director or officer of a corporation, to a fine of not more than $500,000 and for a term of imprisonment of not more than one year; and (c) in the case of a corporation, to a fine of not more than $10,000,000. 2020, c. 17, s. 10 (1); 2020, c. 23, Sched. 6, s. 3.

At the end of the video, the owner says she's livestreaming to show both sides of the story.

Niagara Region Public Health have reached out to CKTB and provided the following statement: