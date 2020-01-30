BREAKING | WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency
The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus a global health emergency.
The WHO had declined to take that step before today, saying it was a global concern but mostly limited to China.
More than 8200 people have been infected with the respiratory illness that has killed 171 people.
There are six confirmed cases of it in the U.S.
The virus started December 31st and has grown quickly, already infecting more people than during the 2003 SARS epidemic.
-
4PM JAN 31ST
Prof. Michael Naraine New athletics rules outlaw Nike's record-breaking shoes
-
3PM JAN 31ST
Dandy Don Landry on Super Bowl LIV
The 4P Q – Who’s your pick for the Super Bowl?
Every handle in your house is...
-
2PM JAN 31ST
Intro – gas price insanity – I paid 81.4 this morning
Impeachment denouement, this appears to limp to the finish either tonight or next week
Coronavirus update, we’ll go live for the first part
Rick McGhie