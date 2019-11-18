BREAKING | Woman killed after vehicle crashes into building in St.Catharines

A fatal crash in St.Catharines earlier today after a vehicle hit a building.

Police were called out to Niagara and Maple Streets just before noon after a vehicle struck a building, injuring a female inside the building.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she was pronounced dead.

The building has a sign reading 'Niagaroma Spa' offering stone massages.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene.

Roads in the area are currently closed for the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available

Google Maps